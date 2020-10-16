Minnesota officials: 'Steady, inexorable spread' led to double digit deaths, case increases

Minnesota is seeing the highest three-day COVID-19 death toll since June. The state Health Department Friday reported 13 more deaths. Forty-eight Minnesotans have died over the past two days, putting the toll at 61 for the end of the week. Coronavirus cases also skyrocketed to a new single-day record — nearly 2,300, while testing is at an all-time high. This is the MPR News afternoon update for Oct. 16, 2020. Hosted by Nina Moini. Our theme music is by Gary Meister.

