Texas man accused of coming to Minnesota to riot, alleged to be a member of extremist group

Federal prosecutors Friday announced criminal charges against a Texas man and says he has ties to the “Boogaloo Bois”. Ivan Hunter, 26, allegedly traveled from Texas to Minneapolis with the intent to riot in May following the police killing of George Floyd. This is your afternoon update for Oct. 23, 2020. Hosted by Nina Moini. Our theme music is by Gary Meister.

