MPR News' In Focus: Racism in Housing Access

As part of ongoing conversations on race, identity, social justice and reform, join MPR News for In Focus: Racism in Housing Access.

Inadequate access to housing is a growing problem in Minnesota, especially during a pandemic and economic downturn. Even while more Minnesotans are finding themselves without homes, it’s clear this crisis is hitting some communities harder than others: Black and Indigenous adults are overrepresented in the state’s unsheltered population.

How does racism affect a person’s ability to find a house or apartment and keep it? What are Twin Cities organizations doing to address these persistent racial disparities in homelessness and help more people access housing? MPR is partnering with Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis on this virtual event to bring awareness, dialogue and potential solutions to the problem of racism in housing access.

MPR News’ In Focus is a series of convenings we are committed to leading over the next year on Minnesota’s persistent racial disparities. Through conversations with community leaders that are shaped by our curious, engaged audience, MPR hopes to encourage new connections and relationships that will help Minnesota communities make progress toward equity and inclusion.

