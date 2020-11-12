Michael Osterholm speaks at St. Olaf College on facing winter of 'COVID hell'

Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm says we’re facing a winter of “COVID hell.”

Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, took questions from staff, students and alumni of St. Olaf College during a virtual event on Tuesday.

He talked about his role on President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, how to make sense of new news about vaccines, and what to expect in the long winter ahead.

