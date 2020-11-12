Michael Osterholm speaks at St. Olaf College on facing winter of 'COVID hell'
Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm says we’re facing a winter of “COVID hell.”
Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, took questions from staff, students and alumni of St. Olaf College during a virtual event on Tuesday.
He talked about his role on President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, how to make sense of new news about vaccines, and what to expect in the long winter ahead.
Use the audio player above to listen to the program.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.