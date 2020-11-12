MPR News Presents

Michael Osterholm speaks at St. Olaf College on facing winter of 'COVID hell'

MPR News Staff
Michael Osterholm, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota speaks at a press conference on April 22 with Gov. Tim Walz.
Glen Stubbe | AP

Share

Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm says we’re facing a winter of “COVID hell.”

Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, took questions from staff, students and alumni of St. Olaf College during a virtual event on Tuesday.

He talked about his role on President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, how to make sense of new news about vaccines, and what to expect in the long winter ahead.

Use the audio player above to listen to the program.

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More