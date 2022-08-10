Gov. Tim Walz looks ahead to the general election

Governor Tim Walz is seeking re-election after a term dominated by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Walz will face Republican Scott Jensen. Both easily won their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

Walz talked with MPR News’ Mike Mulcahy about the issues at play in the general election.

