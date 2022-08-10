Live results

Minnesota primaries Election 2022

Gov. Tim Walz looks ahead to the general election

Gov. Tim Walz gives his closing remarks
Gov. Tim Walz gives his closing remarks during the first head-to-head gubernatorial debate with Dr. Scott Jensen at Farm Fest in rural Morgan, Minn., on August 3, 2022.
Governor Tim Walz is seeking re-election after a term dominated by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Walz will face Republican Scott Jensen. Both easily won their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

Walz talked with MPR News’ Mike Mulcahy about the issues at play in the general election.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.

