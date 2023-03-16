Politics Friday: A slim DFL majority works towards full marijuana legalization and universal school meals

For years, Minnesota lawmakers have been working to legalize marijuana. The latest bill is still up for debate, but can a small DFL majority make it happen or will this bill go up in smoke?

MPR News host Mike Mulcahy talks to Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, about the movement to legalize marijuana and we’ll also hear from Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, on why she’s one of the lawmakers speaking out against legalizing adult-use cannabis.

Later in the hour, Sen. Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights, and Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis, explain how their bill for universal school breakfast and lunch will benefit students across Minnesota.

And MPR News political reporters unpack the latest news from the Capitol this week.

Guests:

Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids

Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove

Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis

Sen. Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights

Brian Bakst is a politics reporter for MPR News

Dana Ferguson is a politics reporter for MPR News

