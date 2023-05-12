Ask a Bookseller: 'Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club'

Amy Erickson of Bluebird Bookshop in Detroit Lakes, Minn., recommended a novel that she called “very much an up-north book.”

She loved J. Ryan Stradal's “Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club.”

"Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club," by J. Ryan Stradal. Courtesy image

She says it's a story about relationships and how people measure success, set against a backdrop of relish trays, steak, and grasshoppers for dessert.

All Things Considered host Tom Crann speaks with J. Ryan Stradal, the author of "Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club," a new Minnesota favorite.