Ask a Bookseller: 'Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club'
Amy Erickson of Bluebird Bookshop in Detroit Lakes, Minn., recommended a novel that she called “very much an up-north book.”
She loved J. Ryan Stradal's “Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club.”
She says it's a story about relationships and how people measure success, set against a backdrop of relish trays, steak, and grasshoppers for dessert.
Author J. Ryan Stradal spoke with All Things considered host Tom Crann on Wednesday for "Appetites."
