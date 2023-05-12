Ask a bookseller

Ask a Bookseller: 'Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club'

A logo with books
Ask a Bookseller is hosted by Emily Bright.
MPR News

Share

Amy Erickson of Bluebird Bookshop in Detroit Lakes, Minn., recommended a novel that she called “very much an up-north book.”

She loved J. Ryan Stradal's “Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club.”

A yellow book cover with blue and red text
"Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club," by J. Ryan Stradal.
Courtesy image

She says it's a story about relationships and how people measure success, set against a backdrop of relish trays, steak, and grasshoppers for dessert.

Author J. Ryan Stradal spoke with All Things considered host Tom Crann on Wednesday for "Appetites."

All Things Considered host Tom Crann speaks with J. Ryan Stradal, the author of "Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club," a new Minnesota favorite.

Grow the Future of Public Media

MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support during the Spring Member Drive, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory