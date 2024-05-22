How to stay safe during a canoe trip

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is continuing to search for two missing canoeists who went over Curtain Falls in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Saturday. Crews evacuated two other people who were in the canoes and another member of their party who was on shore. Search teams are working non-stop, though they had to take cover from heavy rain and winds last night, according to the rescue squad’s Facebook page. And they expect the water volume in the falls to double due to the rain.

Jason Zabokrtsky is familiar with this area and its risks as a wilderness guide and founder of Ely Outfitting Company. He joined MPR News guest host Nina Moini to describe the area of Curtain Falls and what you can do to stay safe.

