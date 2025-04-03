Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minnesota Now with Nina Moini
Nina Moini and Aleesa Kuznetsov

A look behind the new facial recognition technology at Twins stadium

a group of people wear grey and red beanies that read twins
Fans wear the Minnesota Twins hat given out at the gate while waiting for first pitch at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Shannon Rathmanner for MPR News | 2024

Thursday marks the Twin’s home opener at Target Field. This season, fans will have an option to get into the stadium hands-free, with facial recognition technology.

The new technology is called “Go-Ahead” entry. The Twins are one of nine MLB teams using the technology. Manjeet Rege, the director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, joined Minnesota Now to explain how the new technology works.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

MPR News producer Matthew Alvarez checks out the new entry system at Target Field in this video.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.