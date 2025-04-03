A look behind the new facial recognition technology at Twins stadium

Thursday marks the Twin’s home opener at Target Field. This season, fans will have an option to get into the stadium hands-free, with facial recognition technology.

The new technology is called “Go-Ahead” entry. The Twins are one of nine MLB teams using the technology. Manjeet Rege, the director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, joined Minnesota Now to explain how the new technology works.

MPR News producer Matthew Alvarez checks out the new entry system at Target Field in this video.

