Your Real ID questions answered

Starting May 7, you will need a special driver's license to board a plane, even if you are flying domestically. It’s known as the Real ID and has been 20 years in the making. Congress enacted the Real ID Act in 2005 following the Sept. 11 attacks.

According to the Department of Vehicle Services, as of April 1, 60 percent of Minnesotans do not have a Real ID. Now there’s a rush of people looking to get one.

Washington County reports wait times of more than 4 hours at its Woodbury Service and License Center. Starting this week, Wright County is changing how they process customers due to an influx of people coming to get a Real ID.

Getting a Real ID is a more complicated process than getting a driver's license. Minnesota Now host Nina Moini talked to Jody-Kay Peterson, the program director of driver services at Minnesota's Department of Public Safety, to answer your questions.

The following was edited for length and clarity. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

What documents do I need to provide?

You have to prove that you are a citizen and that you have legal presence in the U.S. Here is the list of acceptable documents.

What if I’ve had a name change or my name does not match on my documents?

If your name changed along the way, we do ask that you bring in a name change document so we can show that you went from A to B.

Let's say your last name is Jane and all your documents are Jane, that's fine. But if we have Jane and you're coming with Doe, then we want to see what happened where you went from Jane to Doe because we want to ensure you are that same person that you say you are.

How can I shorten my wait at the DMV?

We have a pre-application process online, where someone can apply online and submit the paperwork. We verify all those support documents and then once they go in the office, that's going to shorten wait time. But a hiccup that we do see is those same documents that we verify are not the documents they're bringing in. If you've used the pre-application service, please bring the exact documents that DVS has approved for you.

What if I have a passport?

If you have a passport, a U.S. passport card, or any foreign government-issued passport, there's no rush to get a Real ID. You can wait until your regular renewal time. We do want to allow the Minnesotans who don't have a Real ID compliant card and need one to go in and apply as they see fit.

It takes more than 30 days to get a Real ID. What happens if I don’t get one in time for air travel and don’t have a passport?

You can expect delays at any federal agency or to board a domestic flight come May 7. But there are quite a few other documents that are compliant. A permanent resident card, any federal-recognized tribal issued photo or a work authorization card.

Is Real ID the new default?

No. Here in Minnesota, we have three tiers of cards. You have your standard which is used for regular local activities. Your Real ID, that's the next level tier. Then we have a third tier, which is your enhanced driver's license and that also is a Real ID compliant card. But the plus is that you use that document to travel across borders, such as Canada, Caribbean islands and Mexico as well.

