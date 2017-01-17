Bugs from China hiding in your furniture? Take a look

Signs of invasive insects include larva under loose bark. This picture is an example of the velvet longhorned beetle larva, found in multiple furniture incidents during 2016.

That log furniture in your living room may look awesome, but it may also be home to some uninvited guests from overseas.

Minnesotans who've purchased rustic log furniture should look for signs of insect damage, the state Agriculture Department said Tuesday, noting that bugs can live in your furniture for two years or more.

Last year, the department said it probed two incidents of rustic log furniture harboring invasive insects. The brown fir beetle was found in rustic pine log furniture imported from China into Minnesota. The velvet longhorned beetle was discovered in rustic walnut log furniture, described as hickory, also imported from China into Minnesota.

Minnesota and other states along with the United States Department of Agriculture are working with importers and customers at various retailers to collect and destroy infested furniture, state officials said.

"This is a good reminder that invasive insects, which can do great harm to Minnesota's natural resources, can get into the state in many ways," Geir Friisoe, director of the state Agriculture Department's plant protection division, said in a statement.

Signs of invasive insects include wood damage, including loose bark with tunneling underneath that may indicate that the wood was infested at some time. Courtesy Minn. Dept. of Agriculture

"There is furniture manufactured in this style that is safe out there; however, it is important when shopping for this type of furniture to remember that buying local is always best and reputable sources should be used," Friisoe added.

Minnesotans who own rustic log furniture made outside the U.S. should look for these signs of insect infestation, according to the department:

• Sawdust around the furniture — a possible sign that insects are active in the wood

• Visible exit holes — small, round tunnels that may be evidence insects have burrowed their way out

• Wood damage such as loose bark with tunneling beneath that may indicate the wood was infested at some time

People who suspect they own infested furniture can check the department's website on the issue or call its Arrest the Pest line at 888-545-6684.