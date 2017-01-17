'Robot lawyer' makes the case against parking tickets

A suspended parking sign that was posted in London in 2015. Joshua Browder, a 20-year-old from London, who's now attending Stanford, has come up with a bot that can write letters appealing parking tickets. He claims a 60 percent success rate in cities where it is being used, including London, New York and Seattle.
A suspended parking sign that was posted in London in 2015. Joshua Browder, a 20-year-old from London, who's now attending Stanford, has come up with a bot that can write letters appealing parking tickets. He claims a 60 percent success rate in cities where it is being used, including London, New York and Seattle. 