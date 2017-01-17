The fight against sex trafficking in the Twin Cities

Sting ad APM Reports

The online classified website Backpage.com shut down its adult ad pages last week following a scathing report about the site from Congress.

MPR News host Tom Weber talked with two guests about how this will impact government efforts in Minnesota to stop sex trafficking.

John Choi is the Ramsey County Attorney and Lauren Ryan is the director of Safe Harbor/No Wrong Door at the Minnesota Department of Health.

To hear the full conversation use the audio player above.