The rise of MyPillow and CEO Mike Lindell

Mike Lindell is denying reports that he's considering a run for governor of Minnesota. He's the CEO and inventor of Chaska-based MyPillow.

He told the Star Tribune Tuesday that nothing short of a divine intervention would get him to run.

He's been in the news a lot lately, not just locally, but on the national scale. That's in part because of the success of his business. But it's also because of his personal story. He's a former cocaine addict, a devout Christian and a strong Trump supporter.

He's made a name for himself by starring in his own commercials. But those same commercials have gotten him into significant legal trouble.

Writer Josh Dean recently spent time with him at his new factory in Shakopee for an article published this week in Bloomberg Businessweek. He spoke with MPR's Cathy Wurzer.

