EPA critic to get sharp questions on industry ties as he vies to run agency

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., meets Jan. 6 with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate Scott Pruitt (right) on Capitol Hill. Pruitt's confirmation hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday.
