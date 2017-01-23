Gov. Dayton OK after collapsing in middle of State of the State speech

Dayton 2017 State of the State Address
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton waves to the legislators and others gathered at the beginning of his annual state of the state Address in the House Chambers of the State Capitol in St. Paul Monday. Dayton collapsed about 40 minutes into the address, but revived soon after and walked out of the chambers on his own. 