John Lewis' graphic memoir wins 4 American Library Association awards

Rep. John Lewis stands in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tenn. The American Library Association announced Monday that the Georgia Democrat received four prizes Monday for March: Book Three, the last of a graphic trilogy about his civil rights activism and winner last fall of a National Book Award. 