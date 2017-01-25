1 dead, 3 injured in St. Paul duplex fire

Updated: 4:45 p.m. | Posted: 2:23 p.m.

One person has died and three others have been injured in a fire at a four-unit apartment building in St. Paul.

The three who suffered burns include one adult and two children. The fire marshal says two children initially unaccounted for at the scene could be the two taken to the hospital with the adult.

The Pioneer Press reports an initial search of the fire scene by firefighters found no one else.

Firefighters responded to the duplex on the east side about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Editor's note: The above story has a corrected description of the building.