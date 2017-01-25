Local doctor discusses prostate cancer

Gov. Mark Dayton laughs at a remark form Comissioner Myron Frans before taking the podium to address questions about the budget and his health, including an announcement that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer inside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Gov. Mark Dayton announced Tuesday that he has prostate cancer, but the prognosis is good. Dayton has long battled with complicated health issues, most recently fainting at the State of the State address. The Mayo Clinic, where Dayton is for a checkup today, says they're unrelated.

Dr. Badrinath Konety, chair of the Department of Urology at the University of Minnesota joined the program to help us understand his diagnosis and how it impacts his day to day life.

