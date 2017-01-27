Black Market Brass part of The Current's 12th birthday celebration at First Ave.

Today's Morning Edition music is from Black Market Brass with "Chuck Wu." The Minneapolis-based group first got together back in 2012.

Two of their guitar players actually found each other on Craigslist. It turned out that they had both posted almost identical ads looking for collaborators to start an afro-funk band.

So, they got together and did just that. Fans who have been to their shows say it's hard not to dance to their driving beats and funky rhythm.

They're playing tonight at The Current's 12th birthday celebration at First Ave. They'll be joined there by four other local groups, including Jeremy Messersmith, Strand of Oaks, Joseph and Jay Smart.