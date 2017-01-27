All-clear after pipeline protest shuts key Mpls.-St. Paul bridge

Updated 5:17 p.m. | Posted 4:27 p.m.

About 150 demonstrators stopped traffic for about an hour Friday afternoon on the Lake Street Bridge crossing the Mississippi River between Minneapolis and St. Paul cities.

Police say no arrests were made and the bridge is reopened.

Demonstrator signs indicated the crowd was protesting President Donald Trump's decision to move ahead with the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Lake Street had been closed from West River Parkway in Minneapolis with no traffic crossing westbound from St. Paul.