It's not just the Park Service: 'Rogue' federal Twitter accounts multiply

Multiple Twitter accounts claiming to be run by members of the National Park Service and other U.S. agencies have appeared since the Trump administration's apparent gag order. The account owners are choosing to remain anonymous.
