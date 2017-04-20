BCA: Man killed in Ramsey Co. police shooting had disarmed deputy

Man fatally shot by Ramsey County sheriff's deputy in Vadnais Heights Courtesy of KARE

Updated: 9:39 a.m. | Posted: 7:14 a.m.

Authorities say the man who died after being shot Sunday by a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy in Vadnais Heights had disarmed one of the officers after a struggle inside an RV.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Darren Robert Jahnke, 47. He died at St. Paul's Regions Hospital.

The BCA has also identified the deputies involved in the shooting as Lisa Daly, a 25-year veteran; Doug Haider, 11 years; Sara Naglosky, four months, and Andre Rongitsch, 12 years. All are on standard administrative leave.

Naglosky and Rongitsch were on routine patrol near U.S. Highway 61 and Interstate 694 in Vadnais Heights Sunday night when they located an RV and car parked on Fanum Road.

According to the BCA's preliminary investigation, the two deputies approached the car and a woman inside told them a man, later identified as Jahnke, was inside the RV. At that time, deputies Haider and Daly arrived.

After attempting to speak with Jahnke, the BCA said the four deputies entered the RV. A struggle then began and two deputies deployed their stun guns, which investigators said were ineffective. Jahnke then disarmed one of the deputies. Rongitsch then fired his weapon, striking Jahnke.

The deputies were not wearing body cameras, but BCA investigators are reviewing squad car video.

The woman in the car was interviewed by BCA agents and released.