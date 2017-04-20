Slow ride: Here's MnDOT's newest map of Twin Cities traffic woes

A week after unveiling its $1 billion summer road construction plan, the Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday offered a detailed look at the immediate hassles metro area drivers will face, starting Monday.

It will not be fun.

Here's a look at what some of you'll be coming to terms with soon. MnDOT has more at its site.

Minnesota Highway 51, St Paul, Roseville. Starting Monday, the ramp from Como Avenue to northbound Highway 51/Snelling Avenue will be closed through May 10. The highway is one lane in each direction between Como Avenue and Minnesota Highway 36 through October.

Interstate 94, St. Paul to Maplewood. On Monday, the Maple Street pedestrian bridge over I-94 will be closed for about two weeks. Drivers should expect lane restrictions in both directions, traffic delays and temporary exit/entrance ramp closures as project work continues between St. Paul and Maplewood. Watch for ramp closures and detours.

Interstate 94, Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center.Part of this has already started — the ramp from 3rd Street to westbound I-94 is down to one lane. Starting Monday, there'll be a bunch of ramp closures, including the westbound I-94 off ramp to Hennepin/Lyndale Avenues and westbound I-94 to southbound Lyndale Avenue.

Highway 100, St. Louis Park. Oh, yes. It's never quite over on Highway 100. Beginning Monday, southbound Highway 100 in St. Louis Park to 50th Street/Vernon Avenue will be closed through Friday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.