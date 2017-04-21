Jane Goodall on resilience of nature and the indomitable human spirit

From left, primatologist Jane Goodall, former U.S. Vice President and environmental activist Al Gore, New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio and United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon in the People's Climate March on September 21, 2014 in New York City.

Jane Goodall wonders why humans, such intellectual creatures, would destroy our only home. But she says she has hope for the future because of the enthusiasm of young people, the resilience of nature and the indomitable human spirit.

Jane Goodall Robert Gray/Getty Images 2008

On the eve of Earth Day, and the March for Science, listen to Goodall, one of the world's best-known conservationists, as she discusses living responsibly and combating climate change — which is "the greatest threat that we face right now."

She is founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and is a U.N. Messenger of Peace.

Goodall spoke as part of the Commonwealth Club of California's "Climate One" series, on April 3, 2017, her 83rd birthday. Greg Dalton hosted the event.

The other speaker, Jeff Horowitz, is founder of Avoided Deforestation Partners, and co-producer of National Geographic's "Years of Living Dangerously." He said his role was to drag Goodall out of her comfort zone so she could work with world leaders to make big changes.

To listen to the program, click the audio player above.