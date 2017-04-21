Vegan cookbooks spill the beans about aquafaba, the eggless egg white

Egg whites are a culinary workhorse that omnivores frequently take for granted. It took a lot of trial and error to figure out how to use aquafaba as an egg-free substitute in dishes from meringue to brioche breads and more, says vegan blogger and cookbook author Zsu Dever.
