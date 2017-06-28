Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument lasted less than 24 hours

Michael T. Reed of Van Buren, Ark., was booked into the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday morning. He faces preliminary charges of defacing an object of public respect, trespassing and criminal mischief.
