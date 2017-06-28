Just 17 percent of Americans approve of Republican Senate health care bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y. (left), and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speak to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y. (left), and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speak to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. 