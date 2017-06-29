Teen suspected of hitting officer will undergo competency exam

A St. Paul teenager accused of assaulting a Minneapolis police officer will undergo a mental competency examination.

Police say Marcus Abrams, 19, punched an officer who was working security outside a downtown nightclub in May. Officers shot Abrams with a Taser before taking him into custody, according to a criminal complaint.

If Abrams is found incompetent to stand trial for the felony charge of assaulting a police officer, the case will be suspended until he can do so or the court must begin civil commitment proceedings.

Abrams' mother, Maria Caldwell, said her son has autism. "He reacts negatively to any kind of touch," she said.

In 2015, Abrams was placed in a choke hold by a Metro Transit police officer and briefly lost consciousness. The officer's report said he used force because Abrams attempted to punch and kick him and another officer.

Metro Transit dismissed the officer later that year.

Abrams, with the help of a guardian ad litem, sued the officer. He received a $40,001 settlement earlier this year.

Caldwell said that incident made Abrams afraid of police. And she said she'd like to see more police departments train officers to respond to people, like her son, who have autism.