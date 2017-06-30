July Fourth weekend driving woes? Yes, it could be worse

Twin Cities driving this holiday weekend has to be better than last week's misery, and it is, kind of.

No new "traffic impacts" will start this weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says. But that doesn't mean it will be easy. The construction work that made last weekend difficult are still there. So, stay safe and plan ahead.

MnDOT has the complete construction guide posted. Here are a few of the new hassles to look for once the July Fourth weekend ends.

U.S. Highway 169, Edina to Golden Valley

• Beginning Wednesday, the ramp from northbound Highway 169 to Minnesota Highway 7 will be closed through July 12

Interstate 94, Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center

• Beginning Wednesday, the ramp from 53rd Street to westbound I-94 will be closed through July 19

Minnesota highways 47 and 65, Minneapolis