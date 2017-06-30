Florida police blame tennis star Venus Williams for fatal car accident

Venus Williams answers questions at a news conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in January.

Police in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., say Venus Williams was at fault in a June 9 car crash that led to the death of the passenger in another vehicle.

The Associated Press reports:

"Palm Beach Gardens police say witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV, causing a June 9 crash that injured 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later. "The report says a 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Barson's wife, Linda, crashed into the side of Williams' SUV. Linda Barson told investigators that she was approaching the intersection when her light turned green and that she was unable to stop in time. Linda Barson suffered unspecified moderate injuries. Williams, who turned 37 on June 17, was not hurt. "She [Williams] told investigators she had entered the six-lane intersection on a green light but had been forced to stop midpoint by traffic ahead of her. She said she did not see the Barsons' car when she crossed into their lanes."

The police report says Williams, who has a residence in Palm Beach Gardens, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Williams' attorney Malcolm Cunningham issued a statement:

"Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issues Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations. This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved on."

Williams was cited in Palm Beach County, Fla., for driving without proof of insurance in 2011 and for driving with a suspended license in 2013, according to The New York Times.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.