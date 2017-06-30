German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

Green Party's gay rights activist Volker Beck, center, and fellow faction members celebrate with a confetti popper after Germany's Parliament voted on Friday to legalize same-sex marriage.

In a snap vote on Friday, members of Parliament voted to legalize same-sex marriage in Germany. Previously, civil unions were permitted but same-sex couples were not allowed to marry.

The legislation passed on a vote of 393 to 226. Four lawmakers abstained.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel paved the way for the vote earlier this week when she told members of her conservative bloc that they should vote their conscience, rather than the party line.

Merkel, who voted against same-sex marriage, says the opposite view must be respected. She has said she believes the country's law sees marriage as between a man and a woman.

The measure, which is expected to see legal challenges, also paves the way for gay couples to adopt — a position Merkel says she supports.

Merkel is seeking a fourth term as chancellor in September's general election.

The New York Times reports:

"Approval of same-sex marriage in Germany could build momentum for similar legislation in other German-speaking countries, like Austria and Switzerland, said Katrin Hugendubel, advocacy director of ILGA-Europe, a gay and transgender rights group. She said the developments in Germany illustrated the difference that opposition parties can make. "For us, the most important lesson is for the opposition to be very outspoken in supporting L.G.B.T.I. rights," Ms. Hugendubel said. "The Social Democrats' and the Greens' making it a coalition condition raised the pressure on the conservatives, so it's very important that those in favor across Europe make it a condition, and be very strong in their support."

More than a dozen European countries — including Ireland, France and Spain — have legalized same-sex marriages.