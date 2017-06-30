Mapping the potential economic effects of climate change

Potential economic damages are shown at the county level in a scenario in which emissions of greenhouse gases continue at current rates. Green indicates areas that could see economic benefits. To see an interactive version of this map, click <a href="http://www.impactlab.org/map/">here</a>.
