Photos: The last day in Lowry Grove

Bill McConnell says he will be the last person to leave Lowry Grove
"It was my little American dream come true: Own my own home," Bill McConnell said of his trailer in Lowry Grove. McConnell plans to stay in the park until the very last minute. "I'm here until 11:59. I paid my rent until 11:59. I'll be the last out." 