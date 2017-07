Listen: the making of a great chef

What goes into the making of a masterful chef?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talks to "Give a Girl a Knife" author Amy Thielen, Pimento Jamaican Kitchen co-owner Tomme Beevas, and Ann Kim, the owner of Pizzeria Lola and Young Joni, about how a chef's memories and imagination influence the food they make.

