Twins and Lynx have big games while Wolves wheel and deal with free agents

The Minnesota Twins and Lynx are set for big matchups this weekend. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are hoping to sign some new free agent players, with the help of new player Jimmy Butler who arrived in a trade last week.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, about what's happening in the Minnesota sports scene.

