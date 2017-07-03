'Rocky' theme song 'Gonna Fly Now' was No. 1 40 years ago

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Gonna Fly Now," the theme song from the hit movie "Rocky," which was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 40 years ago.

Originally, the movie was going to feature a song written by Sylvester Stallone's brother Frank, but composer Bill Conti was hired to write something that fit the film better. He brought in lyricist Carol Connors.

A few days after hearing an instrumental version of Conti's song, Connors was in the shower when the words "gonna fly now" popped into her head.

Walter Mondale used the tune as a campaign song in his 1984 run for president.