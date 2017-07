Dustbowl Revival to play 'hot, spontaneous, engaging' show at Dakota

Today's Morning Edition music is from Dustbowl Revival with "Call My Name," a track from their new self-titled album.

They'll be playing Wednesday night at the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis.

The Los Angeles-based band has a reputation for putting on great live shows. L.A. Weekly selected them as the city's best live band saying their "upbeat, old-school, All-American sonic safaris exemplify everything shows should be: hot, spontaneous, engaging and, best of all, a pleasure to hear."