Fireworks cited as cause for several fires in Fargo area

Authorities say fireworks were the cause for a string of fires in the Fargo area during the July 4th holiday.

West Fargo Assistant Fire Chief Rory Jorgensen tells KFGO radio that fire calls started coming in to his department around 9 p.m. Tuesday, including two dumpster fires, several grass fires and a house fire.

Jorgensen says the homeowner had gathered up spent fireworks and thought the material was out when he put it in a garbage can next to the house.

Shortly after the West Fargo house fire call, West Fargo crews were called out to assist in fighting a house fire south of Fargo. Authorities say two possible sources for the fire will be investigated, including a possible lightning strike and spent fireworks put in a garbage can.