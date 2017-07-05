'Woolly' breathes new life into a scientific saga

Woolly: The True Story of the Quest to Revive One of History's Most Iconic Extinct Creatures, by Ben Mezrich. (Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR)
Woolly: The True Story of the Quest to Revive One of History's Most Iconic Extinct Creatures, by Ben Mezrich. (Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR) 