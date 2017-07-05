Minnesota's progress on police body cameras

Thursday marks one year since Philando Castile was fatally shot by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop. Yanez was not wearing a body camera during that stop, and the inability to see into the car was an issue brought up during his trial.

Last spring, Gov. Mark Dayton signed into law a bill that regulates law enforcement use of body cameras.

So where are we at in Minnesota with body camera use among police?

Tom Weber spoke with two guests: MPR News reporter Brandt Williams and Burnsville Police Chief Eric Gieseke.