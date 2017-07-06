Montana earthquake is felt for hundreds of miles early Thursday

An image from the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology's network of seismographs shows the 5.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that began at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The image "clearly shows the [initial] P-wave arrival followed closely by a series of strong S-waves and then numerous aftershocks," the National Weather Service says.
