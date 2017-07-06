Photos: Minneapolis mayoral candidates are a diverse crowd

Candidates for Minneapolis mayor will vie for the DFL endorsement Saturday, but they are only a part of the crowded ballot.

University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs said it's unlikely any one of the people who want the endorsement for mayor will get it, because he said it will be hard for any one candidate to get the required 60 percent of the votes.

And, Jacobs said, the traditional endorsement process has changed over the years. "There used to be a time when, if you had the support of the unions, it was kind of a glide path to getting the endorsement and then having a good shot to win the mayor's race. That's no longer the case. There are a lot of different power centers now."

One DFL candidate, Nekima Levy-Pounds, is not seeking the endorsement. The convention will be held at the Minneapolis convention center.

In November, voters will again pick a mayor through ranked-choice voting. In 2013, they chose among 35 names, so while there are plenty of options this year, it's a much smaller slate than last time around.