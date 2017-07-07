222,000 jobs added to U.S. payrolls in June; unemployment rate rises to 4.4 percent

Part of the gains in the U.S. job market last month came in health care, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says. Here, a nurse screens a patient in Emporia, Va.

An estimated 222,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in June, according to the monthly employment report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent — a 16-year low that was hit in May.

"Since January, the unemployment rate and the number of unemployed are down by 0.4 percentage point and 658,000, respectively," the BLS says.

The agency singled out health care, social assistance, financial activities, and mining as sectors where jobs were added.

With the new gains, an average of 194,000 jobs have been gained in each of the past three months. So far in 2017, the monthly average is 180,000, compared to an average monthly gain of 187,000 in 2016, the Labor Department agency says.

Two resilient sectors continued to trend upward in June, with professional and business services adding 35,000 jobs — and 624,000 over the past 12 months — and the food and drink service industry adding 29,000 jobs, with 277,000 over the past year.

Employment in mining grew by 8,000 jobs, the BLS says, attributing most of those gains to support activities.