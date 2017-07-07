74 Seconds podcast: The anniversary of the shooting

A child holds a candle during a vigil remembering the life of Philando Castile a year after he was killed. It was held near the location where he was shot, at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street in Falcon Heights, Minn.

In July 2016, police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop. Yanez has been charged with manslaughter. Reporters from MPR News will follow the case, beginning with the traffic stop, in a new podcast called "74 Seconds."

Seventy-four seconds is the amount of time that elapsed between the moment Yanez turned on his squad car lights to the moment he fired the seventh and final shot into Castile's car.

The anniversary of the shooting

On July 6, 2017, Philando Castile's family and friends marked one year since the traffic stop when he was killed.

