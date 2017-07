Lynx's playing style has changed

The Minnesota Lynx travel to Chicago Saturday to take on the Sky.

On Thursday night, the two top teams in the WNBA, the Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks, faced each other at the Xcel Energy Center. The Lynx came out on top 88-77.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Howard Sinker a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, about how the Lynx are playing this year.

