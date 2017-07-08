An island inhabited by nine -- and only nine -- orphans

'Orphan Island' by Laurel Snyder Courtesy of publisher

Laurel Snyder's new book, "Orphan Island," is aimed at middle grade readers, but there's plenty for adults to enjoy, too, according to Kate Weiss of Carmichael's Bookstore.

The novel takes place on an island that's always inhabited by exactly nine orphans. Every year, a boat arrives with a new child. When it leaves, it takes the eldest away.

The book has "a really quiet, powerful quality," Weiss said. "It's a meditation on childhood. It's metaphorical without being super heavy."

Weiss said the book could spark discussions between parents and children, especially about topics that kids "may not have the words to talk about."

"This book opens up what growing up can mean," Weiss said.

