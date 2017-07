Video shows Minneapolis officer shooting dogs, police say they're investigating

Minneapolis police say they are investigating an officer's shooting of two dogs during a response to a burglary alarm Saturday night.

Video of the incident was posted on Facebook by the home's owner, identified on Facebook as Jennifer LeMay.

The department says officers responded to a burglary alarm going off at the residence and during the call one officer shot two dogs belonging to the homeowner.

Police say they are reviewing the video posted online as well as the officer's body camera video.