Mosul has been liberated from ISIS control, Iraq's prime minister says

Iraqi federal police members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul on Sunday, after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said he was in "liberated" Mosul to congratulate "the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people on the achievement of the major victory."
Iraqi federal police members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul on Sunday, after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said he was in "liberated" Mosul to congratulate "the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people on the achievement of the major victory." 