Trump son admits to meeting Russian lawyer with offer of 'helpful' info for campaign

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., admitted Sunday in a statement that he met with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 who was said to have had information helpful to his father's campaign against Hillary Clinton. He said the lawyer did not end up giving any information.
